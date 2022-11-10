CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $5.70

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $6.22. CareMax shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 15,517 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

CareMax Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in CareMax by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CareMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareMax by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 174,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CareMax by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,582,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 194,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

