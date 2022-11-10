CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $5.70

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $6.22. CareMax shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 15,517 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

CareMax Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in CareMax by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CareMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareMax by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 174,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CareMax by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,582,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 194,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

