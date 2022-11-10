CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.23.

CarGurus stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,756,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 622,016 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 422,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 661.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 378,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

