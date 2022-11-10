CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. CarGurus also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.13 to $0.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CarGurus from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.