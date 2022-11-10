Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0333

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $349.46 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00569468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.61 or 0.29662664 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,277,449,880 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,343,966 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,276,680,143 with 10,494,627,612 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03515776 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $27,578,707.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.