Casper (CSPR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.15 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Casper has a market capitalization of $366.48 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.69 or 0.00599868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.31 or 0.31246859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,278,209,157 coins and its circulating supply is 10,496,050,587 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,276,680,143 with 10,494,627,612 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03515776 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $27,578,707.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

