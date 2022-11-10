Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up to $18.08

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $20.41. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 1,343 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,427.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $573,891 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,970.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.