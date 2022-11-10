CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
