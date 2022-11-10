CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $78.61 million and $9.39 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,170.66 or 0.99886803 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008484 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00049933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00039248 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006133 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00233343 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003711 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11610984 USD and is down -9.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,815,197.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

