Ceera Investments LLC Acquires 10,948 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.93. 289,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $275.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

