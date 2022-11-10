Ceera Investments LLC Acquires 12,700 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 58,479 shares valued at $777,612. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

FRSH stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 44,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

