Ceera Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vontier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 54.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 64,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,991. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

