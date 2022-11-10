Ceera Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,917. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55.

Further Reading

