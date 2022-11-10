Ceera Investments LLC Invests $483,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,267. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

