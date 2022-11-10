Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103,056 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Celanese worth $23,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 12.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

