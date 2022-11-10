Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $90.67 million and $15.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00596068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.50 or 0.31048202 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.