Celo Dollar Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $49.46 million and $1.48 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00006107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,043,649 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

