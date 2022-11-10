Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 22% After Analyst Upgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was up 22% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. The stock traded as high as $100.50 and last traded at $95.92. Approximately 25,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 854,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after purchasing an additional 933,496 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $28,853,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

