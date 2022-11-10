Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Shares of CETXP stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
Cemtrex Company Profile
