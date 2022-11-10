Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of CETXP stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.