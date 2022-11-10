Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.74 million. Certara also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,033. Certara has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,322 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $3,171,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Certara by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Certara by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Certara by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

