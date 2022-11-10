CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.22.

Shares of CGI stock traded up C$4.53 on Thursday, hitting C$113.32. 167,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. CGI has a 52 week low of C$95.45 and a 52 week high of C$114.11. The company has a market cap of C$26.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

