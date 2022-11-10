Chainbing (CBG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,683.71

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. Chainbing has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $24,683.71 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00011924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

