Charles Walker Acquires 25,000,000 Shares of Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Stock

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU – Get Rating) insider Charles Walker purchased 25,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,075,000.00 ($698,051.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a HER2-positive cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response against HER2/neu receptors in gastric and breast cancer.

