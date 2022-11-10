Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 47,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 170,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Charlotte’s Web Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

