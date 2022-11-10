Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Trading Up 1.3%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 9,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 2,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $26.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.02.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
