China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 62.4% in October

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the October 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SXTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,201. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

