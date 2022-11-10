Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $603.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.11.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

