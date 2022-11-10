Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

CHD stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

