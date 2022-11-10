CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.32 and last traded at C$9.32. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.38.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.63.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.