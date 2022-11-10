CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$205.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$197.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.71.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BYD stock traded up C$5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$210.96. 61,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$186.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$164.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.81. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$217.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$782.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

