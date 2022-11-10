CIBC Trims Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Target Price to C$2,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2,450.00 to C$2,300.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Constellation Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2,375.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,905.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,927.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,973.79. The stock has a market cap of C$40.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,783.98 and a one year high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Software

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham acquired 100 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,014,335.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

