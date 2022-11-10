CIBC Trims Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Target Price to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTS. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

TSE CTS traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.13. 3,138,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.21. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.95 and a 12-month high of C$12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.52 million and a P/E ratio of 45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.7169437 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

