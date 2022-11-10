Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,439.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ciena Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

