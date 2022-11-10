Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Shares of CI traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,576. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

