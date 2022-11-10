Citigroup Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $34.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,584,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 65,621 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.