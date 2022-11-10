Citigroup Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $34.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
