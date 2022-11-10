City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2012 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2012 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIO. B. Riley decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

CIO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 24,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 47.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 318,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

