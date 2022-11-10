ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 800.0% in October

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRGE traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

