Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lifted to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
Shares of CLSD opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $77.04 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.22.
Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
