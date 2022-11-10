Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Trading Down 0.1%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 62,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a P/E ratio of 86.74.

About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

