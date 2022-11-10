Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 628,173,510 shares traded.

Clontarf Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes.

