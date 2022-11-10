CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

CNB Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

CCNE opened at $25.51 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

