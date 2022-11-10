CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.13

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $25.86. CNB Financial shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 32,369 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $548.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at $375,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

