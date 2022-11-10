Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.73. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 162,622 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CDE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

