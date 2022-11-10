Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
COGT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 46,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,917. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $583.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.73.
Separately, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
