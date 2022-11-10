Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COGT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 46,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,917. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $583.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 83,846.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 5,843.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,083 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

