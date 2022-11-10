Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $47.30 million and $34.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

