Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Short Interest Down 92.7% in October

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Colicity by 511.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colicity Price Performance

COLI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 1,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Colicity has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

