Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. 20,765,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,688,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.