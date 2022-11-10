Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.09

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.16. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 107,590 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 4.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
