Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.09

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.16. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 107,590 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

