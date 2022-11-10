Commons Capital LLC Buys 4,750 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
NASDAQ:APPS traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 462,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $71.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
