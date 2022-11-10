Commons Capital LLC Buys 4,750 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 462,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $71.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

