Commons Capital LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commons Capital LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 171,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 147,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $12.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 309,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $166.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $309.90.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

