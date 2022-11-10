Commons Capital LLC Invests $300,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,528 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI traded up $8.32 on Thursday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,381. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.15.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

